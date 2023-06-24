McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $415.76 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.37 and a fifty-two week high of $419.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.14.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

