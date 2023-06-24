KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.69. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

