Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

