Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

