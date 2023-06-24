Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

