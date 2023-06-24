Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

