CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

