Welch Group LLC Sells 47 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.67. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

