Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.97. The company has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

