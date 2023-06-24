Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

