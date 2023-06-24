Apeiron RIA LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.97.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.