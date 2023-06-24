Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 142.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.