Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 142.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

