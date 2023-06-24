Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 186 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

