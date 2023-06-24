Bowman & Co S.C. Buys Shares of 1,754 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

