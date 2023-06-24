KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 11,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

