Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.