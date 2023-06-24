Phocas Financial Corp. Has $700,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

