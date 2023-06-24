Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 12,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

