Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 227 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

