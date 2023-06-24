Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 3,670 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

