Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.25 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

