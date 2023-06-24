Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

