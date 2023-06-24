HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 66,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

