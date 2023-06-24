First Command Financial Services Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 453.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

CAT stock opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.54. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.