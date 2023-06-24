Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

