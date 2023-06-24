Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $234.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a 200-day moving average of $232.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

