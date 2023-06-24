Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $183.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.82 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

