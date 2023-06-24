Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 592.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 62,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

