Bremer Bank National Association Sells 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Allstate were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.52 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

