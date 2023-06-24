MRA Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

