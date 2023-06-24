Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

