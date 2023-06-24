Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

