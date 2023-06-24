Apeiron RIA LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 706,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 176,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

