Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,881 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

FI opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.80 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

