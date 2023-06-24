Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 147,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

