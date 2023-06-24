HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

