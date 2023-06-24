Spinnaker Trust Sells 185 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $452.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.78. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.