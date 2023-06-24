Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.