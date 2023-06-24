Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 76,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 7,359,782 shares of company stock valued at $431,165,633 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

