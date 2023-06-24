Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

