Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

WFC opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

