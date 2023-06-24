Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Invests $210,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.