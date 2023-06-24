Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

