Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 172.1% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 55,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.