National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,113,480 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

