A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

