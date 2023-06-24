PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.07 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

