Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.