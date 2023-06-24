Country Trust Bank Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.